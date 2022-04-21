JABULANI SIBANDA : WE CREATED SOME OF OUR PROBLEMS

THE day of reckoning is nigh for corrupt Government officials, Zanu-PF chairman for Bulawayo Metropolitan Province and former Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association chairman Cde Jabulani Sibanda has warned.
Speaking during an interview on the sidelines of the
historic 42nd main Independence Day celebrations held at Barbourfields Stadium
on Monday, Cde Sibanda said anyone who deviates from national interests and
direction of the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa was a counter
revolutionary and a reactionary.
“After 42 years of self-rule, you can see where our country
is coming from and where it is going. I accept there are problems in our nation
like any other nation. Some of our problems could have been avoided and can
still be avoided now.
“I am asking all those responsible for our problems, be it
in the opposition or in our party, Zanu-PF or in Government to just check
yourself. Ask yourself what is it that you have done to improve the welfare of
our people, to remove vices like tribalism, regionalism and other unnecessary
differences,” said Cde Sibanda.
He said corruption was a cancer that destroys the country
while also delaying the development of the revolution.
“To those among us, especially those in Government, that
are involved in corruption that destroys our country, that delays the
development of our revolution, I am saying to you, one day you will stand
before the people to answer for your deeds,” said Cde Sibanda.
He said no one must take Independence Day for granted, as
it came through the shedding of blood of the country’s gallant sons and
daughters who took up arms to fight colonialists.
“I salute the heroic people of our country; I salute them
today during our 42nd Independence Day. I salute the whole nation for accepting
that the celebrations be held here in Bulawayo for the first time.
I salute the war veterans, dead and alive, including those
who died before being vetted. I also salute the Cabinet and our President for
bringing this day here. It has always been done in Harare because it is the
capital, but any town or city can host this event and we thank the President
for showing us that,” said Cde Sibanda. Chronicle
