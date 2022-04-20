HUBBY SENDS SMALL HOUSE TO BEAT ME UP

A HARARE man is reportedly abusing his wife in an effort to frustrate her and push her away from their matrimonial home.

He claims he no longer loves her and wants to move on.

He allegedly sends his girlfriend to assault his wife in their home.

Mary Chamugachinyi has been granted a protection order against her husband, Joshua Chagumachinyi.

“He insults me and orders me to get away from our matrimonial home because he wants to start a new life. He sends his girlfriend to assault me in my house. As if that was not enough, he goes on to sell my property.”

In his defence, Joshua said: “I refute the allegations that she wrote on her affidavit as she doesn’t have proof of what she is saying.

“The house she is claiming to be our matrimonial home is actually a family house and l never tried to send her away.

“We actually had a couple’s disputes and we tried to solve them, but to no avail.

“I am actually surprised that she had already reported me here without us even discussing it.

“As for the property, l sell it every time when l want to upgrade our home.”

Magistrate Tamara Chibinda granted the application.

The respondent was ordered not to abuse the applicant in any form or evict her from the matrimonial home. H Metro