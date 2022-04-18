HE SEEDED BENTLEY, NEGLECTS FAMILY

THE businessman, who claimed to have seeded a US$300 000 Bentley Continental to Prophet Uebert, nine years ago, is the same man today being accused of allegedly abusing his lover Monica Gadu.
Last week, H-Metro exclusively reported about the fallout
between Ndabazinengi Shava, 43, the buinessman, and his lover, Gadu, 30, with
whom he has a child who is one year-old.
Gadu claims she has been a victim of abuse, allegedly
inflicted by Shava, who has allegedly been threatening to withdraw all the
financial support, exposing the woman and her baby to the possibility of being
thrown out of the house they are renting.
Recently, Gadu posted their photographs, and that of their
one-year-old baby, into the inbox of Shava’s wife, Eurita.
She said she was protesting over unpaid rentals and lack of
support and described Shava as abusive.
“It is better for me to suffer with my child than to
continue living in silence while being physically and emotionally abused by
Shava,” said Monica.
“I have approached the police several times about being
assaulted, but the cases die because of threats that I would lose financial
support.
“Ndofa nekurohwa nekuda mari here yandinopihwa
nemuseredzero asi ini ndakabereka mwana naye?
“I have some photographs of my buttocks and face bruised
and he warns me about taking the matter to law enforcement agencies, or anyone
in authority, and threatens to kill me.
“For how long will I live and die silently for the sake of
money and a marriage which he does not want to introduce to his legal wife?
“It is true that I posted some photographs and messages
between me and him to his wife Eurita for her to understand my plight.”
She has since lodged another police report against Shava
under RRB 5011895 at Rhodesville Police Station over the threats she received
after H-Metro published their story last week.
“Shava sent threatening messages following the publication
of his story and I decided to lodge a police report fearing for my life,” said
Monica.
“He threatened to come and deal with me and return to South
Africa where he would reside forever.
“It is better for me to have peace of mind than to be emotionally
and physically abused for the sake of being supported financially,” she said.
Shava denied harassing Gadu but conceded there were some
challenges in their relationship.
“Ndewangu mukadzi wemusikanzwa uyo asi zvaarikutaura
ndezvekunyepa nekuti ndakatobhadhara mari yerent ye mwedzi miviri,” said Shava.
“There are some issues behind her claim of lack of support
which she does not want to tell.
“She has not been faithful and I never assaulted her as
alleged, but she is hiding the real issues.
“I do not have one house in Harare, for her to struggle for
accommodation, even her Greendale rented house is paid up.
“She is after fighting me because she sent some photographs
of me with her and the child to my wife’s Facebook account, exposing me, and I
do not know why she is doing this.”
However, it has since emerged that Shava is the same
businessman who dragged Prophet Angel to court over a US$300 000 Bentley
Continental he claimed to have seeded to the Spirit Embassy leader.
In June 2015, the case collapsed after High Court judge,
Justice November Mtshiya, confirmed Prophet Angel’s sale of the vehicle to
another local businessman, after dismissing Shava’s application, to repossess
the vehicle, with costs.
Shava did not appear in court for the judgment.
He had claimed he donated the car to Angel after being
promised his blessings with increase three-fold.
However, this did not happen, as promised.
Whereupon, after reading documents filed of record and
hearing counsel (Angel’s lawyer, Advocate Webster Chinamora), it is ordered
that plaintiff (Shava) being in default, claim is dismissed with costs,” read
the judge’s order.
In the court papers, Prophet Angel disputed that Shava was
the owner of the vehicle, as he claimed.
“The Respondent (Shava) was never the owner of the motor
vehicle. The motor vehicle was owned by one Anderson Tagara whose name appears
on the registration book,” said Prophet Angel.
“Further, the motor vehicle was purchased from Anderson
Tagara by Benjamin Mudzanire — the Applicant’s (Prophet Angel) brother and
there is an agreement of sale to that effect.” H Metro
