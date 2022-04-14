HE IS ABUSING ME : SMALL HOUSE CRIES OUT

A LOCAL businessman’s small house says she is enduring physical and emotional abuse from her married lover who reportedly threatens to withdraw his support should she raise the issue with anyone.
Monica Gadu (30) and Ndabazingi Shava (43) have a
one-year-old child.
Monica has now posted their photographs, and that of their
one-year-old baby, to the inbox of Shava’s wife, Eurita.
She was protesting over unpaid rentals and lack of support.
Monica told H-Metro Shava has allegedly been assaulting her
for some time, whenever she asks for financial support, accusing her of
cheating.
Shava confirmed his differences with Monica, claiming she
has been unfaithful to him.
However, he denied assaulting her.
“Ndewangu mukadzi wemusikanzwa uyo asi zvaarikutaura
ndezvekunyepa nekuti ndakatobhadhara mari yerent ye mwedzi miviri,” said Shava.
“There are some issues behind her claim of lack of support
which she does not want to tell.
“She has not been faithful and I never assaulted her as
alleged, but she is hiding the real issues.
“I do not have one house in Harare, for her to struggle for
accommodation, even her Greendale rented house is paid up.
“She is after fighting me because she sent some photographs
of me with her and the child to my wife’s Facebook account, exposing me, and I
do not know why she is doing this.
“I am in South Africa right now, but I did all the rental
payments.”
Monica described Shava as abusive.
“It is better for me to suffer with my child than to
continue living in silence while being physically and emotionally abused by
Shava,” said Monica.
“I have approached the police several times about being
assaulted, but the cases die because of threats that I would lose financial
support.
“Ndofa nekurohwa nekuda mari here yandinopihwa
nemuseredzero asi ini ndakabereka mwana naye?
“My landlady always demands her rentals 10 days after
month-end and when Shava pays, I also pay the price of being assaulted and
being accused of cheating him.
“I never cheated him.
“I have some photographs of my buttocks and face bruised
and he warns me about taking the matter to law enforcement agencies, or anyone
in authority, and threatens to kill me.
