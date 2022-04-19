ESCAPED CONVICT LURED, ARRESTED

AN inmate serving at Chikurubi Maximum Prison was back in the dock yesterday after he allegedly fled from lawful custody.

His escape came while he was picking firewood with other inmates. Sande Saini 38, was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate, Shane Kubonera.

He was remanded in custody to tomorrow, for bail application.

The court heard that on March 7, Saini, who was serving a sentence at Chikurubi Maximum Prison, was taken from the cells for firewood collection, together with other inmates.

The firewood collection was carried out at Gletwin Farm in Chishawasha Hills.

Saini was among 10 inmates, working on that day, and he sneaked from the group and disappeared.

The two officers, who were with the inmates, realised that Saini was no longer among the group, when they did a headcount. They tried to look for him but he couldn’t be found.

On Friday, information was received, from an anonymous call, indicating that Saini was in Hopley. And, in a trap, Saini was lured to come to Hopely Shopping Centre where he was arrested.

Anesu Chirenje appeared for the State. H Metro