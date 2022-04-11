CHOPPER CRASH : MAI TT MOURNS PILOT

THE helicopter that crashed near Chibhero Agricultural College in Mhondoro on Sunday was privately owned and resulted in the death of its pilot, officials said yesterday.
The chopper was owned by Chikopokopo Helicopter Tours in
Victoria Falls and had ferried comedian Felistas Murata, popularly known as Mai
Titi to her wedding in Chisipite, Harare, the previous day.
The pilot, who was alone when the crash happened, was
identified as Peter Chirimuuto.
Chikopokopo proprietor Lloyd Muchaka yesterday confirmed to
NewsDay: “Yes, it is true that the chopper belonged to us. The pilot was the
only one on board and he was on duty.”
Contacted for comment by NewsDay yesterday, police
spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said: “I am waiting for a full
briefing.”
In a Facebook post yesterday Mai Titi said she was
traumatised by Chirimuuto’s death.
“Just this morning people called me saying your pilot
crashed and passed away soon after dropping me, I am thinking it is just false
rumours. I didn’t know him. I just booked for Chikopokopo services and when I
went on board he opened the door for me, saluted and said: ‘I’m honoured to be
taking you to your big day’,” Mai Titi said.
“May his family be comforted, this is a terrible time. Ah
God, why? My brother, I don’t know what to say. May your soul rest in peace and
thank you for the hospitality you gave me those few minutes I knew you,” she
said.
Two police officers were guarding the wreckage, with some
pieces from the wings seen hanging on a tree about 10 metres away.
An eyewitness, Mr Musekiwa Mapunde told The Herald that : “It seemed as if the pilot wanted to fly past trees in the mountain but failed, resulting in the helicopter hitting a tree branch and within seconds, we heard a loud bang.
“The sound of the helicopter was just like that of small
planes. I then rushed from my homestead as the helicopter had crashed near my
neighbour’s compound.”
Mr Mapunde said he then met eight other villagers who
directed them to the exact site of the crash in the mountain.
“We then discovered that the helicopter had crashed with
wreckage all over the place, we tried to save the life of the pilot, but it was
too late as he was dead. Within minutes, a neighbourhood officer arrived and
managed to get in touch with the police who then attended the scene,” said Mr
Mapunde.
Mr Elson Mangani, whose homestead is the nearest to the
crash scene, said his family escaped death by a whisker.
“I was inside my house and only heard the sound of the
helicopter which was clear that it was flying low.
“I was not taken aback since planes usually pass through
the area. There was my son outside who witnessed the plane crashing and shouted
while seeking protection.
“At that moment I then rushed outside only to witness
pieces of the helicopter hanging on trees in the mountain and its sound when
crashing,” he said.
Another witness, Mrs Elizabeth Kacheche, said she remains
terrified “even up to now”.
“I am yet to come to terms with the horrific incident since
it is my first time encountering such experience,” she said.
Another helicopter was also forced to crash land recently
after developing a technical fault in the same area.
0 comments:
Post a Comment