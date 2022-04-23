CHAMISA ACTIVIST SKIPS BAIL

ONE of the five CCC activists caught allegedly breaching public health lockdown regulations by staging a demonstration in Harare last year was yesterday issued with a warrant of arrest when he did not turn up for his next remand hearing.

Two others in the group have already failed to turn up and are subject to arrest warrants.

Yesterday, Lovejoy Chitengu joined Obey Tererai Sithole and Netsai Marova on the wanted list when his name was called thrice without any response, triggering the automatic issue of a warrant of arrest.

All three were on bail and are now likely to have that bail revoked.

The three are charged with four other CCC activists, Joana Mamombe, Stanely Manyenga, Cecilia Chimbiri and Makomborero Haruzivishe.

Although the demonstration was probably illegal, the group is only being charged with breaching Covid-19 lockdown regulations.

The State led by Mr Tafara Chirambira alleges that around midday on May 13, 2020, the CCC members teamed up with several others and gathered at Warren Park 1 shopping centre in Harare before marching towards the Harare-Bulawayo Road.

According to the State, they displayed and waved placards, one of which was inscribed “Unlock us before we revolt”.

They were allegedly demonstrating against the extension of Covid-19 national lockdown and were intercepted and dispersed by the police. Herald