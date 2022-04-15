BUS CREW BLAMES LACK OF ROADSIDE SIGNAGE

THE speeding St Charles Lwanga High School driver, whose bus lost brakes, veered off the road and rolled several times before landing over 200 metres down the steep, killing 36 people on the spot on Thursday night, has blamed lack of adequate roadside signage for the calamity.
The accident, which occurred 5km from Jopa turn-off along
Chimanimani-Chipinge Road, saw the bus landing on its side after throwing out
most of the passengers aboard.
The school bus was hired by ZCC members from Chimanimani
East, Tilbury Estate, travelling to Mbungo Shrine for the Easter gathering in
Masvingo.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi confirmed that 36 people died while 71 others sustained various
injuries.
“Thirty-six people died on the spot when a St Charles Lwanga
High School bus carrying Masvingo-bound ZCC church members was involved in an
accident along Chipinge-Chimanimani road, 5km before Jopa turn-off. Those who
were seriously injured were taken to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital (in
Mutare) and others were admitted at Chipinge District Hospital. “The deceased
were ferried to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital mortuary,” said Asst Comm
Nyathi.
However, the driver, Mhlanganisi Khumalo, who is employed
elsewhere and is on a part-time job at St Charles Lwanga High School, blamed
lack of adequate signage along the road for the accident.
Khumalo, who was actually on his third trip with the bus,
said he thought he would get to a different terrain after the steep gradient,
only to helplessly watch as the bus veered off the road after losing brakes.
“I lost brakes along the curves to the extent that I tried
to go past the curve thinking that I would find better terrain so that I could
reduce speed only to find out that we were still on a steep gradient.
“There was no roadside signage at that particular point. I
could not control the bus and after it lost brakes, it was travelling at an
extreme speed. I failed to apply brakes. It was more of a surprise to me
because we were traveling well all along. After all, this was a second trip
heading for the same destination. I went to Masvingo last week, same route so I
was confident because the bus was in good condition,” he said.
In a separate hospital bedside interview, the driver’s
assistant, Innocent Chabara, who has 15 years’ experience in that capacity
said: “Yes, the bus was travelling at a high speed when the accident occurred.
I suddenly saw the driver struggling with the brakes and the next thing we were
flying down the mountainside.
“This was his (driver)’s third trip with the bus. On this
route, it was his second trip. We used the same route last week while driving
AFM youths who were travelling to Masvingo,” said Chabara, who was battling to
produce coherent speech owing to pain.
Josphar Nechiora of Sazunza Village, next to Chiutani
Village where the accident occurred, one of the earliest people to arrive at
the accident scene, said: “We started helping children and then the elders. We
finished around 4am with the rescue mission. We had assistance from Headman
Chonai, MP Joshua Sacco and the Wattle Company and other well wishers. It was
really sad. We carried the injured and the dead uphill so that they could be
ferried to Chipinge District Hospital,” he said.
Officer Commanding Manicaland Police Commissioner Priscilla
Makotose, said: “We are saddened by the events here in Chief Muusha’s area.
This is a loss to Zimbabwe. The sad thing is that they were going to church for
Easter at their Mbungo Shrine. As police, we were notified around 2300hrs and
we swiftly reacted. We spent the whole night here and we are grateful for the
assistance we got from several stakeholders. The deceased will be accommodated
at Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital.
“We urge motorists to travel an minimal speed because
speeding risks lives. We also urge them to use roadworthy vehicles. In the same
breadth, we also urge transporters to avoid overloading,” she said.
The injured are admitted at Chipinge District Hospital
while those in critical condition have been transferred to Victoria Chitepo
Provincial Hospital.
Chipinge District Medical Officer Dr Brian Makumbe said
moving the bodies to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital was done for
logistical reasons.
“We didn’t want a situation whereby the bereaved would come
to Chipinge to claim the body of their deceased relative and find out that it
has been moved to Mutare. “So we thought bodies should be collected from one
point. In any case, Chipinge District Hospital accommodates 16 bodies,” he
said.
Mr Albert Mapunga, senior teacher St Charles Lwanga, said: “The bus crew comprising the driver and assistant, came to collect blankets around 8:20pm and they went away. The next thing was a phone call from Chabara informing me that the bus was involved an accident,” he said Herald
