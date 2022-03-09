ZEC PICKS BALLOT PAPERS PRINTERS

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has awarded Fidelity Printers and Refiners and Printflow contracts to print ballot papers for the March 26 National Assembly and local authority by-elections.
The announcement was made today by ZEC chief elections
officer, Mr Utloile Silaigwana.
He said: “It is hereby notified, in terms of section 52A
(2) of the Electoral Act (Chapter 2:13), that for purposes of the by-elections
to be held on the 26″ of March, 2022 (a) Fidelity Printers and Refiners located
at No. 1 George Drive, Msasa, Harare, was given the mandate to print ballot
papers to be used for the National Assembly by-elections:
“(b) Printflow (Pvt) Ltd located at corner George Silundika
Avenue and Epton Street, Harare, was given the mandate to print ballot papers
to be used for the local authority.” Herald
