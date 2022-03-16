YOU WERE LOVERS : WOMAN CLEARED OF RAPING TEEN BOY

A 27-year-old Bikita woman has been cleared of rape by a Masvingo magistrate after the court ruled that her ashamed teenage lover had cooked up rape charges against her.
Melania Masuka of Musavengana Village was acquitted of rape
by Masvingo magistrate Mr Bishard Chineka after it emerged that the woman was
in love with her 19-year-old rape accuser.
Mr Chineka freed the accused after noting inconsistencies
in the testimony by the complainant.
This was after the woman proved to the court that the two
were in fact lovers and had been intimate using protection several times but
the complainant only later on got ashamed that he was dating a woman older than
him.
It also emerged during cross examination that the
complainant’s mother was the one who pressurised her son to make a false report
to the police.
Allegations against the woman were that on October 26 last
year while he was looking for cattle she met the complainant who was looking
for cattle.
She was accused to have sprayed the complainant with an
unknown substance prompting him to feel dizzy.
The woman was then alleged to have dragged the complainant
about 100 metres away to an abandoned building where she reportedly forced
herself on him and threatened to kill him if he reported to anyone.
A police report was made two months later after the
complainant fell sick and lied to his mother that he had been raped. Mr Liberty
Hove appeared for the State. Herald
