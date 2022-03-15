YOU HAVE A CASE TO ANSWER : JOURNO TOLD

New York Times correspondent Jeffrey Moyo has had his application for discharge dismissed by a Bulawayo court with the case now set to proceed to a full trial.
Moyo is facing charges of breaching sections of the
Immigration Act.
In his ruling, Bulawayo regional magistrate Mark Dzira said
the scribe had a case to answer with his trial set to commence on April 20,
2022.
The scribe was being jointly charged with Zimbabwe Media
Commission (ZMC) officer, Thabang Manhika.
Manhika has since been acquitted.
They were accused of allegedly facilitating the fraudulent
entry into Zimbabwe of two American journalists Christina Goldbaum and Joao
Silva by providing them with fake media accreditation cards.
Speaking to journalists, Moyo’s lawyer Kathleen Mpofu said
the magistrate had ruled that the state had enough evidence to put Moyo to his
defence.
“We have just attended the ruling of the application for
discharge at the close of the state case and the Magistrate dismissed the
application. He basically found that the state had led enough evidence for Mr
Moyo to be put to his defence,” said Mpofu.
“In coming to this findings, it seems the Magistrate relied
on the fact that the state had led the evidence of the allegedly false
accreditation cards that had been obtained by foreign journalists and based on
his interpretation of the evidence led by the state , he found that it was
sufficient to put the accused to his defence.” CITE
