WOMAN FOUND DEAD IN MIDDLE OF THE ROAD

MOTORISTS, early Sunday morning in Bulawayo, came across the bloodied body of a woman with an eye gouged out, sprawled face down in the middle of 12th Avenue Extension.

Police suspect the woman was murdered. The unidentified body lay just outside Ascot Racecourse entrance on the outer lane around 1.30AM and a number of cars were blocking traffic around the area as people looked on in shock.

Witnesses said the body had a deep cut on the head and an eye was missing. The woman was wearing a grey sweater, a striped T-shirt, a pair of torn blue jeans, white Nike sneakers and had plaited black braids.

Some people speculated that she may have been thrown out of a moving vehicle, some said she could have been a victim of a hit and run accident while others said it was possible that she was killed elsewhere in the city and dumped in the middle of the road to cover up the crime.

An ambulance was called. The crew declared the woman dead and said police would collect the body. Bulawayo police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube said the woman’s body was taken to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) for a post mortem.

He said the woman was between 20 and 30 years of age. “On March 27 at around 3.20AM, police received a report that there was a body lying in the middle of the road along 12th avenue extension, adjacent to the former Ascot Racecourse.

It was discovered that she was putting on a grey sweater, lying in a pool of blood, had a striped t-shirt, a pair of torn blue jeans and white Nike sneakers,” said Inspector Ncube.

He said because of the nature of her injuries, police were treating the case as murder. “She had some injuries that led to a suspicion that she might have been murdered. So, we are investigating this suspected murder case.

We wish to advise people who are missing their relatives to visit Bulawayo Central police station, so that body identification can be made.

Also, anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the culprits should contact any nearest police station,” said Inspector Ncube.

He said the post mortem would indicate if the woman was murdered or if her injuries were from a road traffic accident. Chronicle