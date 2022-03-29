WOMAN FOUND DEAD IN MIDDLE OF THE ROAD

MOTORISTS, early Sunday morning in Bulawayo, came across the bloodied body of a woman with an eye gouged out, sprawled face down in the middle of 12th Avenue Extension.
Police suspect the woman was murdered. The unidentified
body lay just outside Ascot Racecourse entrance on the outer lane around 1.30AM
and a number of cars were blocking traffic around the area as people looked on
in shock.
Witnesses said the body had a deep cut on the head and an
eye was missing. The woman was wearing a grey sweater, a striped T-shirt, a
pair of torn blue jeans, white Nike sneakers and had plaited black braids.
Some people speculated that she may have been thrown out of
a moving vehicle, some said she could have been a victim of a hit and run
accident while others said it was possible that she was killed elsewhere in the
city and dumped in the middle of the road to cover up the crime.
An ambulance was called. The crew declared the woman dead
and said police would collect the body. Bulawayo police spokesperson, Inspector
Abednico Ncube said the woman’s body was taken to the United Bulawayo Hospitals
(UBH) for a post mortem.
He said the woman was between 20 and 30 years of age. “On
March 27 at around 3.20AM, police received a report that there was a body lying
in the middle of the road along 12th avenue extension, adjacent to the former
Ascot Racecourse.
It was discovered that she was putting on a grey sweater,
lying in a pool of blood, had a striped t-shirt, a pair of torn blue jeans and
white Nike sneakers,” said Inspector Ncube.
He said because of the nature of her injuries, police were
treating the case as murder. “She had some injuries that led to a suspicion
that she might have been murdered. So, we are investigating this suspected
murder case.
We wish to advise people who are missing their relatives to
visit Bulawayo Central police station, so that body identification can be made.
Also, anyone with information that can lead to the arrest
of the culprits should contact any nearest police station,” said Inspector
Ncube.
He said the post mortem would indicate if the woman was
murdered or if her injuries were from a road traffic accident. Chronicle
