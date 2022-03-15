WIFE AXES CHEATING HUBBY TO DEATH

HIGH Court judge Justice Lucy Mungwari has sentenced a Chivhu woman to 14 years in jail for fatally axing her husband in the presence of their daughter, accusing him of infidelity.
The court heard that on September 12, 2020, Chenai Togara
axed her husband Benjamin Sambara in full view of their 14-year-old daughter on
September 12, 2020 over an extra-marital affair.
Sambara succumbed to the injuries a day later at Chivhu
Hospital.
Togara said she was acting in self-defence.
In her defence, Togara said Sambara threatened to axe her
before she grabbed the axe and attacked him.
But Mungwari ruled that Togara intentionally murdered her
husband.
“The only logical conclusion is that she failed to explain
her version of events because she struck the deceased while he had his back to
her,” Mungwari said.
“The court concluded that the injury noted on the back part
of the deceased’s thigh could only have been inflicted because the deceased had
relented in attacking the accused and was either fleeing or walking away with
his back to the accused.”
Mungwari said Togara did not show any remorse but focused
on exonerating herself.
Mungwari also sentenced a 30-year-old Harare man, McDonald
Chiveto to four years in jail for fatally striking his 22-year-old wife with an
iron bar.
The incident happened on February 14 last year following a
domestic dispute.
But Mungwari ruled that Chiveto negligently caused the death of his wife. Newsday
