TEEN STABS RIVAL WHO SNATCHED BOYFRIEND

A 15-year-old teenager from Mangwe District fatally stabbed her peer after accusing her of dating her boyfriend.

Matabeleland South acting provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Thandolwenkosi Moyo confirmed the incident which occurred on March 20 at around 2AM.

He said the suspect and the victim were attending a party in Madabe area when they had an altercation.

“I can confirm that we recorded a murder case where a 15-year-old girl fatally stabbed a 21-year-old. The two were attending a party at a homestead in their area when they had an altercation. The suspect accused the now deceased of dating her boyfriend.

“She withdrew a knife from her jacket and stabbed her peer above the collar bone before fleeing the scene. The now deceased was rushed to the nearest clinic where she was pronounced dead upon arrival,” he said.

Asst Insp Moyo said police carried out investigations resulting in the arrest of the suspect.

He said it was disturbing for a youngster to commit such as gruesome offence. Asst Insp Moyo urged guardians and parents to exercise strict supervision over their children.

“It’s really concerning when people of this age are engaging in such criminal activities and to make matters worse this is a female child. As young as she is, this child wasn’t supposed to be at a party in the wee hours of the morning. Parents and guardians should monitor and keep a close eye on their children,” said Asst Insp Moyo.

He said a number of murder cases were being recorded over petty issues which could be easily resolved.