SCAMMERS USING OUR NAME : TUKU FAMILY

OLIVER “Tuku” Mtukudzi’s widow, Daisy, has expressed shock and dismay at South African scammers who are duping desperate jobs-seekers using a bogus agency registered in their family name.
A link, under the name Tuku Music Job Agency, has been
circulating on social media where unsuspecting job-seekers have reportedly been
swindled of cash by the con artists.
Under the terms and conditions of the agency, run by one
Derby Mtukudzi, ‘‘stay out maids’’ who want jobs in Kempton Park, Johannesburg,
are required to pay a non-refundable R400 agent fee.
In return, claims the agency, maids will be paid R200 per
day.
The same advert stipulates that one should be in possession
of a valid passport or asylum records.
Locals should simply produce their South African passports
to be employed after paying the agent fee.
However, it turned out that the agency is bogus after
scores of people made enquiries with Tuku’s family.
“We have learnt with shock and dismay that there is someone
using our family name to con people in South Africa promising them jobs. There
is nothing like that and we have never established a job seeking agency under
our stable.
“In fact, there is nothing like that (Tuku Music Job
Agency) in our business interests so we urge people to be cautious that they
don’t become victims of the scammers,” she said.
Daisy also told H-Metro that there is nobody like Derby
Mtukudzi, in Tuku’s family.
“It’s very unfortunate that there is no one like Derby
Mtukudzi that I know in Tuku’s family.
“In short, I urge people to stop being scammed by dubious
people. Those who want to get authentic information about the family should, at
least, call us here in Zimbabwe and find out from us the authenticity of the
agency,” she said.
She, however, conceded it was hard bringing to book the
scammers, who had duped several people.
“In these days of social media, it’s hard to find who is
behind this because these con artists are clever.
“My only advice to the people is that we are distancing
ourselves from the scammers.
“I am happy in Norton and I am currently doing my best to
fend for my family so I don’t have all the time for that scam,” she added.
Similar sentiments were echoed by Tuku’s daughter Selmor who laughed off the
claims.
It has just come to my attention that there are criminals
in South Africa who are using our family name to steal money from innocent and
naive people.
“There is no Tuku Music Job Agency in South Africa, there
is nobody called Derby Mtukudzi in our family; we distance ourselves from all
these WhatsApp groups.
“We do not know these people. If you know who they are
please report them asap.
“Hanzi Tuku Music Dancing Girls . . .Kana mazogara guys,
musabirwe mari nezvakapusa kudai.
“Makambonzwa Dancing Girls kwaTuku rinhi nhai/
“Ndotoseka hangu nhamo kunge rugare. Mwari ivai nevanhu
venyu,” wrote Selmor in her Facebook post.
Some of her friends claimed they were victims of the
scammers while others urged desperate job seeks to be on the lookout. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment