PUPILS RAILROADED TO ED RALLY

TEACHERS unions have condemned Zanu PF for disrupting learning and frog-marching students to its campaign rallies ahead of the Saturday by-elections.
Yesterday, students from Chaminuka Primary School in St
Mary’s, Chitungwiza, were part of the crowd at a rally addressed by President
Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (Artuz) Obert
Masaraure said political parties should desist from turning schools into
campaign bases.
“We do not want politicians in our schools. Our schools
should never be abused in terms of private political beings,” Masaraure said.
“In 2017, we reported the case of political interference to
the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission. We are glad that at some point we had
this commission issuing a damning report on Zanu PF condemning the abuse of
schools, condemning the abuse of properties, condemning the dragging of
learners and teachers to political rallies.”
He said Artuz was preparing a court challenge, seeking an
order barring political parties from accessing schools as well as initiating a
citizen-led process of producing safe schools regulations.
Zimbabwe National Teachers Union president Manuel Nyawo
also called for de-politicisation of learning institutions.
“It is not ideal for politicians to hold rallies in school
premises because we have always called for depoliticisation of learning
institutions,” Nyawo said.
“We are not politicians and schools are not political
grounds for politicians and, therefore, we appeal to these politicians to stay
away from using school premises as
rallying points for politics.” Newsday
