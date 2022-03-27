PUPIL SUMMONED TO A HEARING, KILLS SELF

A 16-YEAR-OLD school pupil at Ndarama High School in Masvingo died after he drank poison after he had allegedly been summoned for a hearing by school authorities.
The incident which happened on Wednesday last week became
the fourth suicide case in two weeks in the province, with police expressing
worry over people resorting to suicide to solve their problems.
Masvingo provincial police spokesman Inspector Kudakwashe
Dhewa confirmed the death of Ronald Chirongwe (16) of Rujeko and the death of a
25-year-old man Richard Zvitupa who committed suicide after a misunderstanding
with his wife.
“On 22 March around 3am Chirongwe ,a Form 3 pupil at Ndarama
was seen vomiting by his younger brother, a 10-year-old who rushed and told
their mother Tichaona Bhadhara (44).
She observed that her son was in pain and rushed him to the
Masvingo General Hospital. Chirongwe was treated and was discharged.
On 23 March in the morning Chirongwe died. The matter was
reported to the police and they discovered that there was a Pepsi bottle which
had a strong smell near his bed and the substance is yet to be identified. The
body was taken to Masvingo General Hospital for post mortem,” he said.
In a separate incident, Zvitupa of Chisango village, Chief
Mukangwani, Bikita, had a misunderstanding with his wife on 19 March and the
wife threatened to report the matter to the police. Since the day, Zvitupa is
said to have been sending suicidal messages to his relatives.
“On 23 March around 7am Zvitupa went to look for his wife
at his nephew Nomatter Mutero (26)’s home. He sat at the veranda and drank an
unknown concoction.
Zvitupa started vomiting and wallowing moving from the
veranda to the yard where he fell down. Jacob Mutero who was at the house came
out and discovered that Zvitupa was having difficulties in breathing. Zvitupa
died before he could get any assistance. The body was taken to Silveira Mission
for post-mortem.”
Meanwhile, in another incident Brian Zaru who was a
Masvingo Teachers’ College student is said to have committed suicide on March
23.
Zaru who is reported to be attached at Gokomere High School
drank rat poison at the Masvingo Civic Centre. This follows an incident where a
16-year-old Masvingo girl committed suicide last week on Monday after she was
reprimanded by the mother for failing to do household chores.
“People should not consider committing suicide as a
solution but should be able to share their problems with others,” said Insp
Dhewa. Sunday News
0 comments:
Post a Comment