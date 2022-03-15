NOT SERIOUS : MAMOMBE APPLICATION DISMISSED

CHIEF magistrate Mrs Faith Mushure today dismissed Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) members Joana Mamombe and Cecelia Chimbiri’s application for referral of their case where they allegedly faked their abductions to the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) saying it lacked seriousness.

Mrs Mushure also ruled that the questions which Mamombe and Chimbiri wanted the ConCourt to determine in relation to what they claimed were violation of their rights were not bona fide.

Mamombe and Chimbiri had applied for referral of their matter to the ConCourt claiming that their arrest was unlawful.

They also claimed that their rights to privacy were violated by negative media publicity they received after the alleged abductions.

In her ruling, Mrs Mushure noted that the two are politicians and public figures whose actions are subject to public scrutiny.

She said once one becomes a public figure, he or she becomes news and publication of such news cannot be described as a human rights violation. Herald