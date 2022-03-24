NAKED DRAMA : HOTEL SUMMONS PARTIES

THE Harare hotel where a naked woman was recorded while being chased down the corridors by another woman, has summoned parties involved in the drama for a hearing.
It has been revealed the hotel management invited the man,
who is at the centre of the drama, and the other parties, to discuss the
matter, whose video has gone viral on social media.
The incident has caught social media by storm. H Metro also
got to know the details of how the drama unfolded.
The case has also seen NASH Paints marketing and
communications manager, Tarisai Milner Makumbirofa, being mistakenly identified
as the naked woman who was being chased in the video.
There was relief for her yesterday after cameras at the
hotel proved she was nowhere near the premises on the day of the fracas.
“The cameras at the hotel have proved that it’s not me in
the video,” she told H-Metro.
“So, I asked if they could give a statement to clear my
name and they said they have to sit down and talk with the public relations
manager. “But, they confirmed knowledge of the case.”
A Facebook page, owned by Queen Cronje, also apologised for
posting Tarie’s pictures and claiming she was the one in the video.
“I deeply regret posting your pictures yesterday Tarie
Milner Bolts hausiriwe mukadzi akamhanya asina kupfeka,” said the administrator
of the page.
“I have taken it off but some people must have read it
already. “I sincerely apologise for this, I know it’s hurtful to you and
irresponsible on my part to do so.
“I am sorry.”
Initially the page had posted: “Ndivo vekumhanyiswa
paCresta Lodge vasina kupfeka apa she is married, Tarie Bolts, and ndi
marketing and communication manager kuNash Paints.”
H-Metro was also briefed about how the drama unfolded.
“It is reported that they followed the husband, who was
with his girlfriend, to the hotel,” a source told H-Metro.
“The woman went with her friends to the premises and, upon
arriving at the reception, they lied that they were with the man (name withheld)
and they wanted some keys, which he had in his room.
“So, they were given the room number and, on arrival at the
door, they pretended to be room service providers.
“The woman in the video opened the door, while she was
wrapped in a towel.
“An altercation ensued and the ladies wanted to record a
video of the woman, while she was still in the room.
“So, she noticed the move and quickly forced her way out
before one of the friends took off her towel, prompting her to run naked.
“The one chasing and the one taking the video are friends
to the wife, (name withheld).
The woman remained in the room where she was confronting
her husband. “The woman in the video is alleged to have been invited by her
lover to Zimbabwe from Zambia.”
Another source narrated how the woman got to know about her
husband’s shenanigans.
“The wife’s little sister ndiyo yakafonera the wife kuti
huya aona mota yabamukuru parked at the hotel.” H Metro
