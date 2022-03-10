MINISTER : PLASTIC DRIVER'S LICENCES COMING

The current metal driver’s licences will soon be replaced with a new plastic disc from June this year as Government through the Central Vehicle Registry moves Zimbabwe into line with the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), East African Community (EAC) and SADC.
In the region, South Africa and some other countries
already use the plastic licences also known as plastic polymer licences.
Currently, those who pass their Zimbabwe driving tests at
the Vehicle Inspection Department depots countrywide, are immediately issued
with a temporary paper licences before obtaining the metal licence a few months
later.
One of the advantages of the new plastic licences is that
they will be printed instantly and have security features that will make them
difficult to forge, as well being scanable so checks immediately confirm
authenticity and reveal any legal issues.
In a statement yesterday, Transport and Infrastructural
Development Minister Felix Mhona explained the need for the changeover.
“The ministry through CVR is in the process of moving from
the old metal disc to a new plastic disc. The old metal disc technology and
equipment is now obsolete.
“The proposed new disc is compliant with the COMESA, EAC
and SADC Tripartite region. We urge our valued citizens to bear with us in our
transition from the old to the new SADC compliant driver’s license disc. This
process is expected to be completed by end of June 2022,” he said.
Some of the advantages of the plastic disc is that the
authenticity of it can be easily verified by scanning the disc through a
centralised VID database and that it will also have adequate security features
that will make it difficult to forge.
A few years ago, Government also introduced
polythene-synthetic identity cards which have enhanced security features,
replacing the metal identity cards which are still valid and authentic, but the
public was advised to replace them.
This latest development comes after early this month,
Government warned VID examiners who were reportedly conniving with driving
school officials to demand bribes from the public seeking learner’s and
driver’s licences.
The warning came after complaints from the public that to
get a driver’s licence must pay bribes to the VID officials through instructors
from driving schools.
Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix
Mhona recently met officers from the VID, Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe
and officials from the driving schools where he read the riot act.
Minister Mhona said all those found receiving bribes will
be discharged from their duties while driving schools will be deregistered.
“We have been receiving reports that VID and driving
schools are the centres of corruption. For one to get a driver’s license he or
she must pay a bribe of amounts ranging between US$100 and US$150. In this
Second Republic, this must stop as we do not tolerate any form of corruption.”
Adequate measures had been put in place to curb this
scourge and CCTV will soon be installed at VID depots as one of the measures.
“There is no way we can continue to be reported as being
one of the most corrupt entities and I will not hesitate to recall officers
found wanting. As for driving schools, we will deregister or cancel their
operating licences,” Minister Mhona said.
They are about 700 driving schools countrywide and Harare
has a total of 250. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment