MAN FORCES TEEN MAID TO GIVE HIM A BLOW JOB

A MAN from Nkulumane suburb in Bulawayo appeared before Western Commonage resident magistrate Shepherd Mnjanja facing aggravated indecent assault charges after he allegedly forced his housemaid to give him oral sex until he ejaculated on her face.
The alleged sex offender cannot be named so as to protect
the identity of the teenager.
Allegations against the 42-year-old sex offender are that
last week on Sunday while he was with his 15-year-old maid at his house, he
told her that he loved her.
Shocked by that, the minor told him straight to his face
that she was too young for him. But he could not accept that as he swiftly
moved closer to her and grabbed her by her hand.
He dragged her to his bedroom. While she was still trying
to figure out what her boss intended to do, the boss stripped naked and forced
her to play with his manhood.
As if that was not enough, he ordered her to give him a
blow job until he ejaculated on her face.
After the act, he took a shower and left for work. The
minor rushed to a police station and reported the matter.
Police from Nkulumane Police Station pounced on him in the
evening while he was relaxing in the living room.
They arrested him. He was not asked to plead to the charge
of aggravated indecent assault and was remanded in custody to 30 March. B Metro
