MAN FORCES TEEN MAID TO GIVE HIM A BLOW JOB

A MAN from Nkulumane suburb in Bulawayo appeared before Western Commonage resident magistrate Shepherd Mnjanja facing aggravated indecent assault charges after he allegedly forced his housemaid to give him oral sex until he ejaculated on her face.

The alleged sex offender cannot be named so as to protect the identity of the teenager.

Allegations against the 42-year-old sex offender are that last week on Sunday while he was with his 15-year-old maid at his house, he told her that he loved her.

Shocked by that, the minor told him straight to his face that she was too young for him. But he could not accept that as he swiftly moved closer to her and grabbed her by her hand.

He dragged her to his bedroom. While she was still trying to figure out what her boss intended to do, the boss stripped naked and forced her to play with his manhood.

As if that was not enough, he ordered her to give him a blow job until he ejaculated on her face.

After the act, he took a shower and left for work. The minor rushed to a police station and reported the matter.

Police from Nkulumane Police Station pounced on him in the evening while he was relaxing in the living room.

They arrested him. He was not asked to plead to the charge of aggravated indecent assault and was remanded in custody to 30 March. B Metro