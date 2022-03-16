MAN DITCHED FOR BUSINESSMAN, KILLS SELF

A man from Mpopoma suburb committed suicide after his sweetheart ditched him and left him for a businessman.

A family member who spoke to B-Metro on condition of anonymity said before Confidence Dube (26) decided to cut his life short, he confided in his friend that his lover ditched him for a businessman. After that, the family member said, he experienced scary dreams and phoned his mother who is based in South Africa.

“He told his mother that he was depressed because his girlfriend dumped him for a businessman. And he was deeply hurt and heartbroken,” said the family member.

His mother got worried and asked a family friend to go and check on him.

“He found him hanging from the roof truss in his bedroom,” the source continued.

The family friend reported the matter to the police. Police attended the scene. They found a suicide note which the man left behind.

The suicide note read: “I’m sorry I had a problem. I love you all. Mama I’m sorry I was your only child. But I wish I could say something…”

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident. He urged community members to engage relatives, friends or police whenever they face domestic problems. B Metro