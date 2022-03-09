I'M NOT BOTHERED : PROPHET JAVA ON PETITION

“DON’T bother me with petty issues.”
This is the message of defiance from Prophet Passion Java
in the wake of a petition by a Zimbabwean political activist to try and get him
deported from the United States.
The flamboyant prophet, through his spokesperson Boss
Lashan, said there was very little on the case to worry him.
Godfrey Kurauone, a political activist, has been leading
the campaign with an online petition.
This is a petty issue that we would not want to dwell on. I
would rather not comment about it,” said
Businessman Wicknell Chivayo was also reported to have
signed the petition.
However, statements on social media, which have been widely
distributed, appear to suggest Chivayo has distanced himself from the plot.
“The US will never deport a millionaire because random
people signed a petition, I am a strong ZANU PF supporter and I side with all
ED loyalists,” Chivayo is said to have clarified.
The petition, which was raised by Kurauone, has received
mixed reactions on social media.
“The State Department of the United States, through its
Secretary of State, has the power to begin the process of revoking Mr. Passion
Java’s permanent resident status,” reads part of the petition. H Metro
