HRE MAYOR RECALLED

|with his lawyer
In a letter dated March 29, 2022, addressed to the town
clerk, Local Government minister July Moyo declared the ward 17 seat vacant in
terms of section 278(1) of the Constitution.
“I wish to inform you that I am in receipt of a letter from
the PDP stating that the following councillor (Mafume) has ceased to be a
member of the party through automatic termination of their membership as they
have since joined CCC,” Moyo’s letter read.
Mafume has been suspended four times by Moyo on allegations
of gross misconduct and incompetence. His latest suspension expired early last
month. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment