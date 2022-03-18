HE WAS A FUGITIVE : COPS ON MAN GUNNED DOWN FOR NOT WEARING MASK

THE case of Masvingo man, Douglas Mahoya, who was mistakenly gunned down by police for allegedly not wearing a face mask on Wednesday has taken a new twist with the law enforcement agents claiming that the victim was a fugitive.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Mahoya from Zaka was on police’s “wanted” list for two counts of assault and malicious damage to property. Nyathi said an arrest warrant had been issued by the Zaka Magistrates Court.

“The incident had nothing to do with the wearing of a face mask as claimed on some social media platforms. In fact, two police officers tracked the suspect after receiving information at GMB, Jerera. After the identification of the officers to the suspect and production of the warrant of arrest, the suspect became violent and attacked Constable Nyezhe,” Nyathi said in a statement.

He added that Mahoya was “unfortunately” shot after ignoring warning shots and resisting arrest.

“In the process, he got hold of a pistol which was in possession of the police detail and was overpowered. He then went into a local shop and armed himself with a shovel and locked himself inside a room.

“A police reinforcement team was called from the station. The suspect came out of the room and ran away. As the officers were pursuing him and about to effect an arrest after the firing of three warning shots, the suspect wrestled with Constable Nyezhe and was unfortunately shot.”

He was pronounced dead on admission to Masvingo General Hospital. Newsday