GOAT RESCUE MISSION ENDS IN TRAGEDY AS TWO DROWN IN WELL

Two Insuza men drowned after they fell into a well while trying to rescue a goat which had fallen inside.

Police confirmed the death of 48-year-old Themba Nyathi and Mabutho Sibanda (36) of Dundubala, Insuza in Matabeleland North.

“Police confirm the death of Themba Nyathi (48) of Dundubala, Insuza and Mabutho Sibanda (36) of Makhondo village Nyamandlovu who drowned in a well at Lucky Khumalo’s homestead, Dundubala, Insuza on the 14th day of March 2022. On the fateful day, Themba Nyathi arrived home from the fields and found a piece of zinc sheet which was used to close the well missing. He suspected that there might be a goat which fell inside the well. Together with the help of his son, they prepared some ropes and hooks to fish out the zinc and the goat,” said Matebeleland North provincial police spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda.

He said as they were preparing to go down the well two other villagers joined in and assisted in lowering them down.

“During the process, two other villagers arrived at the well and found the two trying to rescue the goat. With the help of these two villagers, Nyathi was lowered down the well using a rope. After a while, he complained of breathing difficulties. Other villagers were advised of the developments and they came to rescue him.”

It is said that after suspecting that Nyathi could still be alive one of the villagers, Sibanda volunteered to go on a rescue mission of Nyathi.

“Villagers suspected that Themba Nyathi was still alive and one Mabutho Sibanda volunteered to get down the well so that he could rescue him. He was also lowered down by way of ropes. Whilst inside the well, he got off the rope and there was no communication from him.”

A report was made to police who attended the scene before the Sub Aqua unit retrieved the two bodies from the well the following day.

Insp. Banda appealed to members of the public to avoid entering water bodies without expertise on rescue missions but instead report all cases of drowning to police to activate experts such as the Sub Aqua unit. CITE