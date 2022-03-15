CHAMISA PARTY ACTIVISTS SEEK TO RECOVER 13 IMPOUNDED CARS

THIRTEEN Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activists yesterday approached Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda seeking the release of their vehicles impounded by police during an unsanctioned car rally in the city on February 17.

The vehicle owners were charged with public nuisance.

Their lawyer, Kudzai Kadzere argued that police had no right to hold on to the vehicles.

According to the State, the activists were guilty of disorderly conduct and obstructing free movement at the intersection of Kenneth Kaunda Avenue and Julius Nyerere Way in central Harare where they were holding the car rally.

Caroline Mutimusakwa represented the State. Newsday