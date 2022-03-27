BROKE CARPENTER DEFEATS FLASHY MASVINGO BUSINESSMAN IN BY-ELECTION



Prominent Masvingo businessman and Zanu PF Ward 3 urban candidate, Taurai Mudzviti, popularly known as Bucho brought the biggest shocker of yesterday’s by-elections in the town when he was thumped by a little known carpenter.

Roki Kamuzonda amassed 1 137 votes against Bhucho’s paltry 476 votes.

Bucho flexed his financial muscle, sinking boreholes for the ward and buying groceries for potential voters. Yesterday his polling agents were feeding on fast foods from Chicken Inn while Kamuzonda could barely afford a vehicle to make rounds to the polling stations.

Douglas Mwonzora’s Tarusenga Vembo was at the tail end with 51 votes.

The opposition MDC-T fired Vembo by mistake in November 2020 when the party purged four councillors.

CCC made a clean sweep of all the four wards that were up for grabs in Masvingo Urban.

In Ward 4, Aleck Tabe beat Zanu PF’s Richard Madyavanhu by 660 votes to 464. Tabe won despite that CCC fielded two candidates in the same ward with the other candidate Thokozile Muchuchuti getting 284 votes. Mwonzora’s Charles Ziki got 44 votes.

In Ward 5 Daniel Mberikunashe, a recalled CCC councillor garnered 469 against Hakistone ‘Wanzai’ Chimwani of Zanu PF who got 280. The MDC T candidate Ephanos Makiwa got 18 votes.

In Ward 7, CCC’s recalled Richard Musekiwa got 1 342 votes against Zanu PF’s Prosper Dohwai who got 408 votes. Mwonzora’s Getrude Chuma managed 35 votes. Chidhindi of the LEAD party made the wrong record when she got 2 votes. Masvingo Mirror