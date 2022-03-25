ARRESTED MAN KIDNAPS COP

THERE was drama when a daring man from Bulawayo allegedly kidnapped a police officer who was escorting him to the police station following his arrest for public violence intentionally swerved his vehicle and landed in a ditch, in a foiled bid to allegedly kill himself and the police officer.

Xolani Dube (32) from Bellevue suburb and Constable John Mudimba (35) based at ZRP Hillside sustained minor injuries after Dube who was speeding deliberately plunged his vehicle into a storm drain.

It is alleged that on 9 March 2022 and at around 10pm, Cst Mudimba was on duty at Hillside Police Station when he received a call to the effect that there was a public fight at Hillside Shopping Centre.

Cst Mudimba in the company of three other officers reacted to the call and quickly rushed to Hillside Shopping Centre.

Upon arrival they found Dube having a misunderstanding with Trust Manyika and Dube had a screwdriver in his hand.

Dube and Manyika were then ordered to drive their cars to ZRP Hillside each escorted by a police officer.

It is reported that Dube was ordered to drive his vehicle to the police station under the escort of Cst Mudimba.

On their way, Dube reportedly changed the route and sped off while threatening to kill Cst Mudimba through an accident.

In the process he was also shouting that they were going to die together.

While threatening to kill both of them he is alleged to have intentionally swerved his motor vehicle into a storm drain.

Cst Mudimba’s colleagues who were phoning him on his phone while making a follow-up quickly arrived at the scene and managed to rescue the two who reportedly sustained minor injuries as a result of the accident.

Dube, who was arrested at the scene, has since appeared in court where he is being charged with kidnapping as defined in Section 93 (1) (a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.

He was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to March 25. B Metro