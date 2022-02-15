WOMAN SETS LOVER'S BEDROOM ON FIRE ON VALENTINE'S DAY

A 20-year-old Kuwadzana woman on Sunday set her lover’s bedroom on fire for ignoring her Valentine’s messages and calls.

Diana Maphosa burnt furniture, a laptop, radio, clothes and blankets belonging to her lover Kudakwashe Mushumbi.

He had blocked her on his phone when she wanted to know of their Valentine’s Day plans.

Diana travelled almost three kilometres from Kuwadzana 6 to Kuwadzana Extension and scaled the security wall to gain entry into the house where Kudakwashe’s father was asleep.

She is alleged to have set Kudakwashe’s room on fire, after removing only his certificates.

Kudakwashe and his mother were attending a church service when Diana struck.

She was spotted by neighbours, leading to her arrest.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Tendai Mwanza, confirmed the arrest saying Diana was facing arson, unlawful entry and theft charges.

“Police are investigating a case in Kuwadzana involving a woman believed to have unlawfully gained entry into the house of her lover’s parents where she set a room on fire,” said Insp Mwanza.

“She was reported to have taken three certificates and a tablet belonging to her lover before setting the room on fire.

“She was spotted jumping over a pre-cast wall by neighbours and they ran after her.

“In the house was her lover’s father, who was reported to have been asleep when she started the fire.

“He only escaped after the house was engulfed in smoke.

“On being questioned, she claimed the certificates belonged to her brother, and neighbours informed the lover leading to her arrest.

“She was detained at Kuwadzana Police Station and is expected to appear in court tomorrow,” said Insp Mwanza.

Kudakwashe’s mother told H-Metro Diana had confronted her a day before the incident claiming that she was her daughter-in-law but her lover had been ignoring her calls and messages.

“This lady came on Saturday introducing herself as my daughter-in-law,” said Kudakwashe’s mother.

“Her argument was that Kudakwashe started ignoring her love messages and blocked her calls when she asked him about their Valentine’s Day preparations.

“She threatened to deal with Kudakwashe if he continued ignoring her considering that he had sexually abused her.

“I left my husband asleep when I attended church with Kudakwashe only to be called after neighbours spotted her leaving our house, which was engulfed in smoke.

“Baba vanga vachatofiramo nekuti tavasiya vakarara mumba kwakutozobuda vakachidzwa neutsi,” she said. H Metro