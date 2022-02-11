WIFE TO LOSE HOUSE AS HUBBY MOVES IN WITH MISTRESS

A GLENWOOD Park man has reportedly removed his wife from being his next of kin and replaced her with her two married daughters from an earlier relationship.

This follows a house ownership wrangle in the family.

Michael Mhaka (56) moved out of his house to stay with his mistress and left his wife, Miriam Dube (51) staying with tenants.

Mhaka and his wife acquired a residential stand in 2010 and built a five-roomed house.

Dube later realised the names to the property had been changed during payment of rentals at City of Harare offices in January this year.

The house is now registered under Mhaka, Leona and Lisa.

“My husband has deserted me for his mistress and is no longer coming home,” said Dube.

“He became violent last year and burnt my national identification card and moved out of the house to stay with his mistress. He sold our Mazda 323 without my knowledge and went on to change names at the City of Harare behind my back.

“We bought the residential stand together in 2010, but he decided to add names of his married daughters.

“Vana vaakanyoresa pamapepa emba vanasikana vake vaakaita nemudzimai wake wekutanga asi vose vakaroorwa.

“As we speak he has given notice to all our tenants because I am the one who accommodated them.

“He wants to see me starving to please his mistress,” said Dube.

Mhaka refused to entertain H-Metro when contacted for his side of the story.

“I have no comment,” he said. H Metro