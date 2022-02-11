WIFE TO LOSE HOUSE AS HUBBY MOVES IN WITH MISTRESS

A GLENWOOD Park man has reportedly removed his wife from being his next of kin and replaced her with her two married daughters from an earlier relationship.
This follows a house ownership wrangle in the family.
Michael Mhaka (56) moved out of his house to stay with his
mistress and left his wife, Miriam Dube (51) staying with tenants.
Mhaka and his wife acquired a residential stand in 2010 and
built a five-roomed house.
Dube later realised the names to the property had been
changed during payment of rentals at City of Harare offices in January this
year.
The house is now registered under Mhaka, Leona and Lisa.
“My husband has deserted me for his mistress and is no
longer coming home,” said Dube.
“He became violent last year and burnt my national
identification card and moved out of the house to stay with his mistress. He
sold our Mazda 323 without my knowledge and went on to change names at the City
of Harare behind my back.
“We bought the residential stand together in 2010, but he
decided to add names of his married daughters.
“Vana vaakanyoresa pamapepa emba vanasikana vake vaakaita
nemudzimai wake wekutanga asi vose vakaroorwa.
“As we speak he has given notice to all our tenants because
I am the one who accommodated them.
“He wants to see me starving to please his mistress,” said
Dube.
Mhaka refused to entertain H-Metro when contacted for his
side of the story.
“I have no comment,” he said. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment