WE WILL FOLLOW MARCH POLLS : US

Hastings yesterday paid a courtesy call to the Speaker of
the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda where he told journalists after a closed
door meeting at UNITED States that the by-elections were pivotal for the
promotion of democracy.
“My government is pleased that the by-elections are now
going to take place. They were delayed for quite some time because of the
COVID-19 pandemic, but we are pleased to see that they are taking place.
Democratic conditions of free and fair elections are a key priority for governments
all over the world,” Hastings said.
“We are watching very closely how these elections will be
conducted — not just on election day, but the preparations, issues of a level
playing-field and everything about the democratic situation leading to an
election is a priority to us,” he said.
Recently, the US embassy said it would start listing a number
of requirements that benchmark the holding of free and fair elections to
strengthen the integrity of Zimbabwe’s polls. Newsday
