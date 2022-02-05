TWO COPPER THIEVES ELECTROCUTED, ARRESTED

TWO men from Hwange who were part of a gang suspected of stealing copper cables, survived death by a whisker when they were electrocuted by a 33-Kilovolt aluminum overhead conductor while trying to cut cables at Chachachunda Village last Thursday.
The pair was then arrested. Brian Jahani Nyathi of DRC suburb
and Michael Muleya of Number 1 Village were arrested for theft of copper
overhead wires at a time the country has witnessed an increase in power cable
thefts.
Another suspect, Takesure Ndlovu of Chachachunda village
was also arrested while one is on the run. Matabeleland North provincial police
spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda confirmed the arrests.
“Zimbabwe Republic Police in Matabeleland North Province
confirms the arrest of Brian Jahani Nyathi (24) of DRC suburb, Michael Muleya
(22) of number 1 village and Takesure Ndlovu (20) of Chachachunda village in
Hwange in a case of theft of copper overhead conductors.
On 27 January 2022, the trio hatched a plan to cut and
damage copper overhead conductors that lead to Deka Bridge at Chachachunda
village in Hwange and were to use Bafo’s motor vehicle to execute their plan.
Upon their arrival at the scene of crime, Brian Jahani
Nyathi produced a bolt cutter and with the help of Michael Muleya, the two
interfered with a 33 Kilovolt aluminum overhead conductor resulting in them
being electrocuted,” said Insp Banda.
The three suspects were arrested, with the two electrocuted
hospitalised, while the other only identified as Bafo is on the run.
“Acting upon information picked from members of the public
the police managed to arrest the three suspects. Brian Jahani Nyathi and
Michael Mleya are currently admitted to St Patricks Hospital where they are
nursing burns they sustained from the electrocution while Takesure Ndlovu is in
police custody assisting with investigations.
Bafo is at large and police are appealing to members of the
public for information which can lead to his arrest.”
Meanwhile, in a separate incident on Tuesday police
arrested Blessing Chenguwo (32) of Chibondo suburb in Hwange for theft of a motor
vehicle. It is reported that on 11
October 2021 in Bulawayo, Chenguwo was given a Honda Fit to ferry school
children within the city.
Instead of returning the car to the owner, he disappeared
to an unknown destination.
On 1 February this year, the police, after receiving
information of his whereabouts, acted upon it and managed to arrest him at
House Number 450 Chibondo, Hwange. The car was also recovered. Sunday News
