TWO COPPER THIEVES ELECTROCUTED, ARRESTED

TWO men from Hwange who were part of a gang suspected of stealing copper cables, survived death by a whisker when they were electrocuted by a 33-Kilovolt aluminum overhead conductor while trying to cut cables at Chachachunda Village last Thursday.

The pair was then arrested. Brian Jahani Nyathi of DRC suburb and Michael Muleya of Number 1 Village were arrested for theft of copper overhead wires at a time the country has witnessed an increase in power cable thefts.

Another suspect, Takesure Ndlovu of Chachachunda village was also arrested while one is on the run. Matabeleland North provincial police spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda confirmed the arrests.

“Zimbabwe Republic Police in Matabeleland North Province confirms the arrest of Brian Jahani Nyathi (24) of DRC suburb, Michael Muleya (22) of number 1 village and Takesure Ndlovu (20) of Chachachunda village in Hwange in a case of theft of copper overhead conductors.

On 27 January 2022, the trio hatched a plan to cut and damage copper overhead conductors that lead to Deka Bridge at Chachachunda village in Hwange and were to use Bafo’s motor vehicle to execute their plan.

Upon their arrival at the scene of crime, Brian Jahani Nyathi produced a bolt cutter and with the help of Michael Muleya, the two interfered with a 33 Kilovolt aluminum overhead conductor resulting in them being electrocuted,” said Insp Banda.

The three suspects were arrested, with the two electrocuted hospitalised, while the other only identified as Bafo is on the run.

“Acting upon information picked from members of the public the police managed to arrest the three suspects. Brian Jahani Nyathi and Michael Mleya are currently admitted to St Patricks Hospital where they are nursing burns they sustained from the electrocution while Takesure Ndlovu is in police custody assisting with investigations.

Bafo is at large and police are appealing to members of the public for information which can lead to his arrest.”

Meanwhile, in a separate incident on Tuesday police arrested Blessing Chenguwo (32) of Chibondo suburb in Hwange for theft of a motor vehicle. It is reported that on 11 October 2021 in Bulawayo, Chenguwo was given a Honda Fit to ferry school children within the city.

Instead of returning the car to the owner, he disappeared to an unknown destination.

On 1 February this year, the police, after receiving information of his whereabouts, acted upon it and managed to arrest him at House Number 450 Chibondo, Hwange. The car was also recovered.