TEEN RAPES GRANNY (74)

A 17-year-old boy from Mushagashe farms under Chief Zimuto in Masvingo was recently sentenced to eight years in prison for raping a 74-year-old woman from the same area.

The accused appeared before Justice Judith Zuyu on January 21 who sentenced him to eight years at Hwahwa young offenders’ prison.

Prosecutor Liberty Hove said that on December 26, at around 1800hrs, the accused saw the elderly lady who was coming from fetching her cattle in a nearby bush.

When the complainant realized that the boy had evil intentions, she tried to run away but the accused caught her before she could go any far.

The accused wrestled the elderly woman and raped her once.

When she tried to cry out for help, the accused closed her mouth using his hand.

On December 28 the complainant reported the matter to Masvingo rural police station leading to the arrest of the accused. TellZimNews