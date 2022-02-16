TEACHERS STAGE SIT INS, PUPILS IDLING

PUPILS at public schools across Bulawayo are idle as some teachers are going to class but not teaching in defiance of a Government directive for them to resume duty.
Since schools opened last week on Monday, some teachers and headmasters have
not been reporting for duty, citing incapacitation.
Treasury subsequently announced a 20 percent salary
increase for all civil servants plus an additional US$100 cash allowance, as
well as school fees allowance for teachers among other non-monetary benefits.
Government has since suspended for three months without pay
all those who have been absconding.
A visit to some schools around Bulawayo’s eastern and
western suburbs yesterday revealed some pupils, both at primary and secondary
schools, were playing on the sports fields during learning hours.
Others were seen making a beeline home, and they said
teachers were either absent or some of those who were present were not
teaching.
At Baines Primary School in North End; Lobengula Primary
School in Mzilikazi; Mthombowesizwe Primary School in Entumbane; Intunta
Primary School and Ihlathi High School in Tshabalala as well as Masotsha High
School in Magwegwe North among others, children were playing outside class.
Some pupils who were interviewed by Chronicle said they had
dismissed early because teachers were not teaching.
“There are no lessons at the school.
The teachers are there but they are just sitting in class
and not teaching. So, I have decided to go home,” said a pupil at Lobengula
Primary School in Mzilikazi.
A pupil at Mthombowesizwe Primary School in Entumbane
suburb said they were told to go home after break time.
“We learnt one
subject. We then went for break time and then after that, the teacher asked us
to pray and we were dismissed for the day,” said the pupil.
Because of the teachers absconding lessons, this has forced
some parents with pupils who are in exam classes to resort to private lessons.
The news crew met a group of Form Two pupils at Ihlathi
High School in Tshabalala who said they had dismissed themselves because
teachers were not at school.
“When schools opened, we had no lessons because teachers
hadn’t been there.
Up to today we haven’t had any lessons and we are on our
way to do extra lessons, so that we can catch up,” said one of the pupils.
One parent from Sizinda suburb said some teachers at
Intunta were on a go slow.
“The teachers have been coming, but the teaching from what
my child is saying is not at the right level.
This has been the case since the opening of schools.
They are learning but as parents we aren’t happy that it’s
not like last year,” said the parent.
In an interview yesterday, Dr Edson Badarai Head of
Strategic Planning and Programme Management in the Public Service Commission
(PSC) said the suspension of teachers stands.
“In terms of those who would have been suspended they will
go through a disciplinary process; they are a different group.
There will be an investigation and they will go through.
So, we are saying their suspension still stands.
Those who are not suspended and are continuing not to come
to work, their last date to continue like that, is February 22. If they get to
that date, we deem them to have resigned,” said Dr Badarai.
“What it means is that there is a grace period. Those reporting
for duty but not teaching, will also be deemed to have resigned.
All those who have resigned and are occupying institutional
accommodation are expected to vacate.”
In a statement earlier in the day, the PSC said teachers,
headmasters and deputy heads who are not attending school, or attending but not
teaching will be deemed to have resigned on February 22.
“All teachers, deputy heads and heads of schools who do not
report for duty by Tuesday 22 February 2022 will be deemed to have resigned
from the service.
Those reporting for duty but not teaching will also be
deemed to have resigned.
All those who will have in that manner so resigned and are
occupying institutional accommodation are expected to vacate the same with
immediate effect,” said the PSC.
After the deadline, the PSC encouraged student teachers and
university students to apply for teaching posts, to replace those who have
resigned from their posts.
“Unemployed trained teachers, university and college
graduates in the sciences, engineering, technical, vocational areas and other
disciplines who are interested in joining the teaching profession should ensure
that they are registered at the nearest district education offices as the
recruitment process shall begin soon after the 22nd of February 2022,” read the
statement.
Government, the PSC said, will work with those who show
commitment in performing their duties.
“Those deemed to have resigned shall not be eligible for
this recruitment.
Government has taken the position that it will now work
with those who demonstrate their commitment by performing their duties at all
times to serve the nation.
In terms of Section 75 sub-section 4 of the Constitution of
Zimbabwe, concerning the right to education, the Government of Zimbabwe has
already taken reasonable legislative and other measures, within the limits of
the resources available to it, to achieve the progressive realisation of the
right to education,” it said.
The statement said, Government is committed to improving
the welfare of its workers and is concerned that teachers are absent from work,
depriving children of their constitutional right.
Government, the statement said, will not tolerate behaviour
that negatively impacts on an entire generation.
“This behaviour on the part of some teachers is all the
more distressing in view of the fact that it is coming at a time when learners
have already lost more than a month of learning in 2022 alone due to the
COVID-19 pandemic, and were therefore looking forward to the opportunity to
catch up with their studies.
Such behaviour cannot be tolerated as it will have a
lasting, negative impact on an entire generation,” said the statement.
