TEACHERS DEMAND BRIBES FOR FORM ONE PLACES

A group of teachers at Mpandawana are allegedly acting in cohorts and demanding US$50 bribes to facilitate Form 1 places for children with weak Grade 7 exam passes.

Several parents who called The Mirror this week, said that the kingpin in the scam is a sports teacher who is currently on sick leave. He is the one who goes around demanding US$50 from parents whose children has 36 units and above.

The Mirror gathered that Mpandawana has up until this week been offering places to pupils with between 6 and 34 units only because of the huge demand. The school undertook to consider the rest of the pupils from Monday next week.

However, desperate parents were being approached by this sports teacher and he would demand bribes to facilitate for places. A large number are said to have paid while others refused.

The teacher who was recently involved in a fraud scandal with a beverage company declined to comment when The Mirror called him.

Efforts to get a comment from the school head were futile.

Gutu District Schools Inspector Ronald Muganhu said he was going to investigate the matter. He said he was not aware that there was such a thing happening.

He said it is not acceptable that some children are being refused places at the school as this is against Government policy. He said Government policy says education for all.

“I am not aware of that issue. We will find out from the authorities at the school. If that is true it’s very bad. All students must be given equal access without having to pay any money apart from the designated school fees,” Muganhu said.

“What is happening at Mpandawana High is very unfair. My child could not secure a place because I did not have US$50 bribe demanded by the teachers. Where do I get that money and then find school fees?” asked a disgruntled parent. Masvingo Mirror