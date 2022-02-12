SUSPENDED ZIFA BOSS ARRESTED FOR FRAUD

THE ongoing ZIFA saga took a new twist when the association’s suspended president Felton Kamambo and board member finance Philemon Machana were arrested yesterday for fraud.
The two were picked up by the Criminal Investigations
Department (CID) and detained at Highlands Police Station.
They are expected to appear in court tomorrow.
Kamambo and Machana were reportedly scheduled to leave the
country for Qatar for the FIFA Club World Cup jamboree.
Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesperson Assistant
Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest.
“I can confirm that both Felton Kamambo and Philemon
Machana have been arrested and are currently being detained at Highlands Police
station.
“Several fraud allegations have been raised. I will be able
reveal more information tomorrow (today) once I am in the office,’’ Asst Comm
Nyathi said.
ZIFA lawyer Chenaimwoyo Gumiro alleged that the duo’s
arrest was also related to their continued defiance of the Sports and
Recreation Commission (SRC) suspension.
“Yes, they were arrested today (Saturday) in the morning.
The charge is that of fraud; allegations being that they are executing ZIFA
business whilst they are on suspension,’’ Gumiro said.
“The charges are similar for both of them.
“They are set to appear in court on Monday. As of now, they
are detained in police cells at Highlands police.”
The SRC suspended the ZIFA board in terms of Section 30 of
the SRC Act amid accusations that Kamambo’s leadership had, among other
charges, abused Covid-19 relief funds from FIFA and failed to account for money
availed by Government for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign in
Egypt.
There were also sexual harassment charges of female
referees.
It is believed that Kamambo and Machana continued to use
the official ZIFA letterhead in all correspondence to both local and
international football bodies.
Following their suspension by the SRC, ZIFA board members
reacted by barring councillors from executing their mandate.
They also slapped Premier Soccer League (PSL) chief
executive officer Kenny Ndebele, ZIFA communications and competitions manager
Xolisani Gwesela and the national teams’ general manager Wellington Mpandare
with suspensions.
Dynamos chairperson Isaiah Mupfurutsa and his Highlanders
counterpart Jonfat Sibanda, CAPS United vice president Nhamo Tutisani and
Northern Region chair Martin Kweza were among those also handed with bans by
the suspended ZIFA board.
Kamambo further appealed to FIFA to invoke sanctions citing
alleged Government interference through the SRC.
The duo is separately alleged to have fraudulently used
public funds as well as changing ZIFA accounts to evade authorities in a matter
related to the US$740 000 that was transferred from the association’s account
into a bank account that belongs to Machana’s company.
The matter is currently before the courts. Sunday Mail
