SCHOOL OPEN AMID CHAOS

CHAOS characterised the opening day of the first term yesterday as schoolchildren at different learning institutions in the country were sent back home after teachers and school heads failed to report for duty citing incapacitation.
School heads yesterday joined teachers in declaring
incapacitation in a bid to press for United States dollar salaries to cushion
them from the rising cost of living.
A survey carried out by NewsDay in several parts of the
country showed that most teachers did not report for duty.
Primary and Secondary Education secretary Tumisang Thabela,
however, claimed that the majority of teachers and pupils had turned out.
“Government is pleased to note that schools have opened,
that the majority of teachers reported for duty and that the majority of
schoolchildren were able to attend classes,” she said in a statement.
“In instances where students and pupils were unable to
attend, government awaits definitive information on the reasons, so as to
respond appropriately.”
She claimed that learners were barred from entering school
premises “in a few instances”, and threatened to take ”appropriate measures”
against the malcontents.
“Deliberate interference with that right is a grave affront
to the child, as well as to parents and guardians, apart from being an act of
misconduct that cannot be tolerated. Consequently, appropriate measures will be
taken in line with relevant procedures,” she said.
The ministry spokesperson Taungana Ndoro told NewsDay: “We
had a 60% turnout of teachers nationwide.
Those that did not report for duty are from metropolitan areas, while
teachers from peri urban and rural areas reported for duty. Other teachers are still en route to their
stations.”
In Harare, most teachers at various schools did not turn
up.
Schoolchildren told NewsDay that their teachers did not
turn up for work.
“We did not see the teachers and we simply presumed that
they are still marking examinations,” a Form 4 pupil at Glen Norah 2 High
School told NewsDay.
A parent from Highfields said she sent her children to
Tsungayi Primary School, but they returned home as there were no teachers.
“There were no teachers at the school. We saw officials
from the Primary and Secondary Education ministry entering the school. They
must know that teachers are very important and must be paid well so that they
report for duty,” she said.
At some schools, where teachers were on duty, parents told
NewsDay that they had paid incentives for them to do so.
In Gokwe, teachers reported for duty at most schools, but
they refrained from conducting lessons. At some schools, teachers were seen
chatting, while children played outside.
In Bulawayo and Matabeleland North province, several
schoolchildren returned home as early as 10am as there were no teachers at
their schools.
Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe Bulawayo provincial
chairperson Vusumuzi Mahlangu said they also conducted a survey and found out
that most teachers did not turn up for duty.
In Chinhoyi, school heads sent children back home since
there were no teachers to monitor classes.
Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe president Obert Masaraure said: “It is apparent that no teaching is taking place in over 96% of our schools. Some of the teachers who reported for duty were saying that they will not be reporting for work tomorrow.”
Educators Union of Zimbabwe secretary-general Tapedza Zhou
said: “We are aggrieved that our kids are unnecessarily losing out on their
right to education. Our innocent teachers deserve to be paid enough to be able
to attend to our innocent learners.”
In a statement, the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions said:
“Schools opened today with no word from the employer on the US dollar salaries
for the dedicated suffering teacher. The market is refusing Zimdollars and we
demand that all workers be paid in US dollar as dictated by the market.”
The ruling Zanu PF party pleaded with teachers to return to
schools while negotiations take place with their employer.
Zanu PF Harare province secretary for education Takudzwa
Mashumba said: “The incapacitation declaration by the teachers’ unions is not fair
for parents who sacrificed and paid school fees, and for kids who have been
greatly disadvantaged due to the COVID-19 lockdown. We strongly appeal to the
teachers’ unions give heed government directive and call for teachers to report
for duty while their grievances are being addressed.” Newsday
