PROPHET STEALS CAR DURING CLEANSING CEREMONY

A 34-year-old self-styled Murehwa prophet has been arrested on allegations of stealing a Toyota Belta worth US$4 000, belonging to a client during a cleansing ceremony on a mountain in Mutoko.
Micah Chiremba of Chirova Village, Chief Murape, Chinamhora
was arrested by police in Murehwa after they had mounted a roadblock along the
Harare-Nyamapanda Highway on Tuesday.
Investigations revealed that Chiremba met the victim, a
woman at Mutoko Business Centre after they had made some arrangements for
spiritual deliverance.
The two then drove to Mutemwa Mountain for some prayer
sessions where Chiremba later covered the woman with a black and white cloth
before ordering her to pray for herself.
He then took advantage of the situation to steal the car
keys and a wallet before driving off unnoticed.
Chiremba ferried some passengers, including a police
officer in plain clothes at the business centre and drove towards Harare.
The police officer noticed Chiremba’s bad driving and
notified detectives from Murehwa who then mounted a roadblock leading to his
arrest.
Criminal Investigation Department (CID) spokesperson
Detective Inspector Portia Chinho confirmed the arrest.
“On February 1, 2022, the accused person, a self-styled
prophet met the complainant at Mutoko Business Centre in fulfilment to their
prior arrangements for a spiritual deliverance ceremony. The two, using
complainant’s vehicle drove to Mutemwa Mountain and upon arrival, the
complainant parked at the foot of the mountain and the two proceeded to the top
of the mountain for the prayer sessions.
“The accused person ordered the complainant to remove her
shoes and leave her belongings outside the shrine in line with dictates of the
shrine. The accused person went on to perform the allegedly spiritual
deliverance before covering the complainant with a black and white cloth and
ordered the complainant to pray for herself,” she said.
She said while the victim was praying, the accused person
sneaked away, searched the complainant’s handbag and stole car keys, a
cellphone and a wallet with personal documents.
He proceeded to the parked vehicle and drove off towards
Harare.
“Along the way, the accused person picked passengers at
Mutoko Business Centre. His driving conduct was bad and this prompted one of
the passengers who happened to be a police officer to become suspicious.
“She alerted detectives from CID Murewa who mounted a
roadblock and intercepted the vehicle. The accused was arrested and the vehicle
recovered. The accused person is set to appear at Murewa Magistrates Court on
03 February 2022,” Detective Insp Chinho said.
She urged members of the public to be wary of criminals who
masquerade as self-styled prophets and duping unsuspecting victims of their
properties and hard earned cash. Herald
