NYUSI HAILS ZIM RESILIENCE IN FACE OF SANCTIONS

MOZAMBICAN President Felipe Nyusi has commended Zimbabweans for managing to cope and develop even under the yoke of baneful sanctions imposed by the West.
Over the past two decades, Zimbabwe has been under illegal
economic sanctions imposed as punishment for the land reform programme that
corrected colonial land imbalances.
Notwithstanding the weight of the illegal sanctions,
Zimbabwe — under the Second Republic — has managed to implement developmental
projects that have even surprised its tormentors.
During a Press conference, following bilateral engagements
with President Mnangagwa, Mr Nyusi questioned the rationale behind the
sanctions considering that Zimbabwe has implemented far-reaching political,
media, and economic reforms.
“Sanctions on Zimbabwe must be removed. We can’t have
sanctions for over two decades. It is hatred or an evil spell. President
Mnangagwa told me that his country had embarked on reforms that warrant the
removal of sanctions. So why are the sanctions not being removed? As Sadc we
are concerned about the sanctions on Zimbabwe because Zimbabwe has a lot to
offer to the world market,” he said
Despite the sanctions, Zimbabwe has been playing a pivotal
role in the Sadc region in terms of food and security support.
“Zimbabwe despite sanctions, has been self-sufficient in
the agricultural sector. Today they gave us grain and are offering us security
support. We are grateful for that,” he said.
During the joint Press briefing, President Mnangagwa said
that sanctions will not affect Zimbabwe’s support to Mozambique
“Sanctions have been there with us for a while now but with
Mozambique, we will do anything to support them, we are sister Republics. We
will continue to create space in every sector be it security, agriculture, or
energy,” the President said.
The two leaders also vowed to end terrorism that has
affected the Cabo Delgado region and some parts of Mozambique.
“If we allow terrorism to spread it will affect our region.
So we need to deal with it from the source,” President Mnangagwa said.
On his part, the host president said the ultimate target is
to annihilate all forms of terrorism in the region.
“Our main target is to finish terrorism, if it means today
or in six months’ time that’s it. We will continue to fight it,” President
Nyusi said.
Zimbabwe has been very supportive of the fight against
terrorism in Mozambique, having dispatched trainers to lead the training of
Mozambican forces in combating terrorism.
A Sadc force, plus Rwanda, is also on the ground in
Mozambique clamping down on terrorism with positive results. Chronicle
