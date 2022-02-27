NEW TALK SHOW FOR MISRED

Media personality MisRed (real name Samantha Musa) is set to launch a new web series, The Tea Talk with MisRed that will be streamed across a number of digital media platforms.

The web series that will be launched tomorrow on YouTube and Facebook will see MisRed driving conversations around trends, current affairs, social commentary, wellness and motivation in Zimbabwe. It will be streamed every Tuesday at 6PM.

Basically, MisRed, a social influencer, will be telling the Zimbabwean story through actors, politicians, musicians, sports persons, content creators and socialites among other personalities.

MisRed who will be actively involved in the production as an executive producer, has teamed up with the fast-growing production house Eleven Dogs. Eleven Dogs Inc are producers of the web show “State of The Nation” that was previously hosted by the late Zororo Makamba. They are also the makers of the comedy series “War of Laughter” presented by popular comedian Admire ‘Bhutisi’ Kuzhangaira.

Speaking about the new series, MisRed’s management team said: “The Tea With MisRed combines expertise both behind and in front of the camera. The team is leveraging its commercial pull and star-power in Zimbabwe to capture and tell the story of the movers and shakers across different sectors.”

On what inspired her to launch this series, MisRed said: “I wanted to share stories from my angle and provoke a culture of understanding before judging, also to just inspire the celebration of each other.”

Commenting on the guests she will be conversing with, MisRed said she decided to launch the series with fast-rising musician and fashion designer Feli Nandi who like her is chasing her dreams boldly.

“There will be a wide range of interesting guests, but I decided to start off with a woman who is just like myself, who has been bold through difficult spaces and made a table for herself when others wouldn’t create space for her. That’s superstar Feli Nandi,” MisRed said.

An award-winning media personality, MisRed is the host of ZiFM Stereo’s drive time show “The Rush”. The Author of “Be faithful to your Happiness” and founder of #RedMarketSunday on Twitter, she is returning to the small screen after a long break, having featured on TV programmes in Zimbabwe, South Africa and Ghana.

Commenting on her return to the small screen, MisRed said: “I absolutely love TV. I always told myself that I’d live to executive-produce my own productions as well as create formats for other presenters so this is also part of my transition into owning my own platforms for the future.

“I was so lucky to get a chance to be in partnership with one of the leading production companies in Zimbabwe – Eleven Dogs. It’s such an amazing experience to be co-executive producing with them and adding to my own personal growth.” Chronicle