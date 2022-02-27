NEW TALK SHOW FOR MISRED

Media personality MisRed (real name Samantha Musa) is set to launch a new web series, The Tea Talk with MisRed that will be streamed across a number of digital media platforms.
The web series that will be launched tomorrow on YouTube
and Facebook will see MisRed driving conversations around trends, current
affairs, social commentary, wellness and motivation in Zimbabwe. It will be
streamed every Tuesday at 6PM.
Basically, MisRed, a social influencer, will be telling the
Zimbabwean story through actors, politicians, musicians, sports persons,
content creators and socialites among other personalities.
MisRed who will be actively involved in the production as
an executive producer, has teamed up with the fast-growing production house
Eleven Dogs. Eleven Dogs Inc are producers of the web show “State of The
Nation” that was previously hosted by the late Zororo Makamba. They are also
the makers of the comedy series “War of Laughter” presented by popular comedian
Admire ‘Bhutisi’ Kuzhangaira.
Speaking about the new series, MisRed’s management team
said: “The Tea With MisRed combines expertise both behind and in front of the
camera. The team is leveraging its commercial pull and star-power in Zimbabwe
to capture and tell the story of the movers and shakers across different
sectors.”
On what inspired her to launch this series, MisRed said: “I
wanted to share stories from my angle and provoke a culture of understanding
before judging, also to just inspire the celebration of each other.”
Commenting on the guests she will be conversing with,
MisRed said she decided to launch the series with fast-rising musician and
fashion designer Feli Nandi who like her is chasing her dreams boldly.
“There will be a wide range of interesting guests, but I
decided to start off with a woman who is just like myself, who has been bold
through difficult spaces and made a table for herself when others wouldn’t
create space for her. That’s superstar Feli Nandi,” MisRed said.
An award-winning media personality, MisRed is the host of
ZiFM Stereo’s drive time show “The Rush”. The Author of “Be faithful to your
Happiness” and founder of #RedMarketSunday on Twitter, she is returning to the
small screen after a long break, having featured on TV programmes in Zimbabwe,
South Africa and Ghana.
Commenting on her return to the small screen, MisRed said:
“I absolutely love TV. I always told myself that I’d live to executive-produce
my own productions as well as create formats for other presenters so this is
also part of my transition into owning my own platforms for the future.
“I was so lucky to get a chance to be in partnership with
one of the leading production companies in Zimbabwe – Eleven Dogs. It’s such an
amazing experience to be co-executive producing with them and adding to my own
personal growth.” Chronicle
