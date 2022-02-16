I'M DONE : MAGISTRATE QUITS CASE AS SIBLINGS FIGHT OVER HOUSE

Masvingo magistrate Grace Tupiri yesterday recused herself from a case involving two siblings who are fighting over a parent’s house after the two came back to court with fresh cases for the fourth time.

Tupiri said she was tired of the case when Selena Makasi and Tawanda Majinyori (39) of 223/21 Pangolin Suburb in Masvingo pitched up again in the court for the fourth time inside a year.

The house is part of the deceased father’s estate.

In the current case, Selina accuses her brother Majinyori of being violent to her. Meanwhile Majinyori is serving a community service after he was convicted of breaching a court order granted by the court last year.

Last week Tupiri convicted Majinyori of breaching the same court order again and sentenced him to six months in prison wholly suspended.

The conviction came after allegations that Majinyori had broken Makasi’ property, allegations which he refuted saying he did not intentionally break the property but instead the property was broken as he wanted to kill a snake that had entered the house.

“We cannot have Makasi and Majinyori in court every time. They are fighting for their father’s house and these assault charges are something else. I am tired of this case. It appears the complainant wants to get the accused arrested,” said Tupiri. Masvingo Mirror