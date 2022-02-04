HUBBY STEALS, SELLS WIFE'S FERTILISER

A 36-YEAR-OLD Odzi man was left with egg on his face after a Mutare court sentenced him to perform 170 hours of community service for stealing and selling his wife’s farming inputs.

Never Ariberito pleaded guilty to the charges when he appeared before Mutare magistrate, Ms Prisca Manhibi.

She also ordered him to restitute his wife by February 12. His wife, Ms Apolinia Mapanzure attended the court to witness her husband’s sentencing.

Ms Tafadzwa Chiwanza prosecuted.

It was the State’s case that during the period between November 3, 2021 and January 5, 2022 at Plot 32, Mount Mainje, the accused received 200kg of high B fertiliser and 100kg of green sulphur fertiliser from Agritex Leaf Tobacco on behalf of the complaint.

Ms Mapanzure is a contract farmer for the company but was not at home when her husband received the consignment.

“The accused sold all the bags of fertiliser to a local shop owner claiming they were his,” said Ms Chiwanza.

The offence came to light when Mr Samuel Machaka, a section manager at Agritex Leaf Tobacco, discovered this and tipped the complaint.

Investigations into the matter led to Ariberito’s arrest.

Ariberito pleaded for leniency, saying he acted out of desperation as his wife was not helping him pay for his mother’s hospital bills.

The total value of stolen goods was $69 000 and nothing was recovered. Manica Post