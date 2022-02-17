HOW THUGS KILLED CHARLES YOHANE IN SA

DETAILS have emerged providing a graphic description which shows that former Warriors defender, Charles Yohane, was shot in cold blood by bloodthirsty thugs after a car-jacking incident in South Africa.

The incident happened on Saturday.

Yohane, one of local football’s ultimate gentlemen, was 48.

H-Metro was briefed yesterday that Yohane was attacked by robbers who forcibly entered his car, at a traffic intersection in Johannesburg, and diverted him.

He was working as a driver for e-hailing service, Bolt, on a part-time basis.

Innocent Chikoya, a long-time friend, who played with Yohane at Fire Batteries in Zimbabwe and African Wanderers in South Africa, told H-Metro the robbers shot him dead.

Chikoya said it appeared Yohane was shot on the head as he attempted to escape after they took his car.

His body was found in a hostel in Soweto, Johannesburg on Monday, with bullet wounds, though it is believed he died on Saturday night.

“He was shot in a car-jacking incident at the weekend but his body was found on Monday in Soweto and it appears he was killed at the weekend.

“Indications are that the robbers forced themselves into his car at a traffic intersection and forced him to divert his route.

“I could see bullet wounds, some on the head, but we will know how he was exactly killed after the post-mortem results tomorrow (today).

“But, they shot him, I think as he attempted to escape, after they took his car.

“I went to the hospital and identified his body and I saw bullet wounds but couldn’t count how many.

“I will know that after the report from the pathologist, where we took his body for post-mortem,” said Chikoya.

According to reports in South Africa, gunshots were heard around Mzimhlophe Hostel in Soweto where Yohane’s body was later found.

The car he was driving, which has since been recovered by the police, was spotted being driven around the same area, for the better part of Sunday.

“We are told residents heard some gunshots and that the vehicle he was driving was spotted during the weekend in the same area where his body was found.

“It then means his body was in the hostel all this time.”

Yohane’s body is at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.

Chikoya said Yohane will be buried in Zimbabwe and the process to repatriate his body has since begun.

Mourners are gathered at Yohane’s family home in National, Mbare.

“I have been in touch with the family and we will start processing the papers tomorrow (today) after collecting the body.

“We have made giant steps so far because we have engaged Zororo Phumulani, who have committed to repatriating Yohane’s body.

“If everything goes well, it’s this weekend or early next week, depending on the smoothness of the process,” said Chikoya.

He said he was yet to come to terms with the death of Yohane.

“He was not a friend, but a brother to me. I’m yet to come to terms that this really happened.

“It’s a great loss to the family and the country at large. It’s sad to lose him under such circumstances,” said Chikoya.

Yohane came through the junior ranks of Dynamos before switching to Fire and moving to South Africa, in 1995, where he joined African Wanderers.

He briefly returned to Zimbabwe and played for CAPS United, after which he went back to South Africa, to join AmaZulu.

Yohane then joined top-flight side Wits, becoming captain and making a club record of 268 appearances from 1997 to 2006.

He later became coach of the Wits’ developmental side, but was released from his job when the club sold its franchise to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in 2020.

Yohane played for the Zimbabwe national team 23 times and was a member of the pioneer group of Warriors at the 2004 AFCON finals. H Metro