GRAND CHARGED WITH FONDLING GIRL WEEPS IN COURT

Timothy Mauswa (62) wept uncontrollably when he appeared in court on Tuesday facing charges of molesting a 10-year-old girl.

Magistrate Grace Tupiri had a hard time trying to calm him.

Mauswa could not utter a word as he continued to cry and the magistrate had to reassure him that the court was not a monstrous place and court officials including magistrates and prosecutors did not bite anyone.

The Mirror attended the court session.

It is not clear whether he was crying out of fear of the courts or because of he was falsely implicated.

It is the State case that on Tuesday at 6pm in Rujeko C, Mauswa who is a carpenter was coming from work when he met a girl doing Grade 5 at Shakashe Primary and they were both crossing Mucheke River.

As they passed each other Mauswa allegedly fondled the minor’s breast. The minor cried on her way home and alerted her sister who made a Police report.

Mauswa denied the allegations and told the court that he never committed the crime instead they just brushed shoulders as they were crossing the river. Masvingo Mirror