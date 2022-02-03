GRADE 7 RESULTS READY : ZIMSEC

Grade 7 results from last year’s examinations are ready except for finalisation of a few administrative processes but the new Form Ones are likely to start school later than other classes with the Primary and Secondary Education Ministry expected to comment on the way forward today.

If the results can be released very soon then it might be possible for Form One to start school on February 14, a week after other classes which start on Monday, it was being suggested yesterday but a lot will depend on when the remaining administrative processes can be completed.

Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (Zimsec) spokesperson, Ms Nicky Dhlamini, said yesterday: “The results are there but there are just some final processes which need to be done before we release them. They will be out soon.”

Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education spokesperson Mr Taungana Ndoro said Minister Ndlovu would give an update on the way forward for this year’s Form One classes today at 2pm.

Turning to the level of preparedness ahead of schools opening on Monday, Mr Ndoro said: “We are doing an assessment for schools just to ensure that everyone is following containment measures outlined by the Government and we are happy to announce that some schools have built more infrastructure in preparation for a safe opening.

“We are happy with the level of preparedness in schools and come Monday, it will be all systems in place.”

The Government is working on modalities of recruiting 10 000 teachers in a bid to alleviate shortages in schools and boost the country’s education sector.

The process is ongoing but deployment of the employed personnel will be done once schools have opened and the staffing gaps identified.

“For now, we are still waiting for the opening of schools so that we can do an assessment to inform the deployment of the new personnel,” said Mr Ndoro.

This year’s school calendar has three terms, with the first starting on Monday ending on April 7.

The second term begins on May 3, and learners will have 69 school days and a 30-day vacation, before schools open for the third term on September 5.

They will then learn for 71 days before closing.

Next year, schools are scheduled to start on January 9 for the first term. Herald