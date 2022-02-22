FUEL TANKER FILLED WITH WATER IMPOUNDED : DRIVER, ZIMRA OFFICIAL ARRESTED

A fuel tanker driver, Abraham Mutakwa (42) was arrested last week on Monday after he attempted to cross Chirundu Border Post with 39 000 litres of water disguised as diesel.
Mutakwa was arrested together with Anway Ndalema (31), a
Zimra sealing officer who allegedly facilitated the scam.
Sources told The Mirror that such rackets have become
rampant and it is the powerful politicians and business people who are behind
the scams. This particular incident prejudiced Government of US$20 396,36 in
duty.
Documents seen by The Mirror show that Mutakwa who was
driving the tanker (Reg number ACE 2957) owned by Cognitech Investments of
Chitungwiza later revealed that he has been smuggling fuel for a long time
assisted by Ndalema.
Ndalema received US$2 600 for his effort and the truck was
seized by the State, according to Police documents. The State recovered US$1
900 from Ndalema.
National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi said he is yet to get a report from Chirundu Police over the matter.
Sources told The Mirror that truckers are diverting fuel
from Mozambique and South Africa destined for Zambia and offloading it in
Zimbabwe where it fetches more money on the market. Diesel for example in Zimbabwe costs US$1,40
per litre. After offloading the fuel, they then proceed to Zambia with tankers
filled with water to enable them to cross the border.
Once in Zambia they fill up their tanks by buying fuel from
local fuel stations where it is cheaper and then proceed to deliver to their
actual destinations in Zambia. They make massive profits by selling fuel in
Zimbabwe which is duty free.
The Police papers say that a Freightliner Columbia truck
registration number ACE 2957 driven by Mutakwa was dispatched at Forbes border
post with 39 660l of diesel destined for Sahara Energy PVT Ltd Lusaka, Zambia.
As the truck arrived at Chirundu One Stop Border Post and
proceeded to ZIMRA desk on the Zambian side for acquittal, the driver was
ordered to go back to the Zimbabwean side for a physical inspection to be
carried on the truck.
ZIMRA official Evelyn Lydia Kudzunga inspected the truck
and discovered that it was loaded with 39 000 litres of water.
Police later interviewed Mutakwa who implicated Ndalema.
Masvingo Mirror
0 comments:
Post a Comment