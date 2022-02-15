FANTAN : I'M NOT BOTHERED

CHILLSPOT Records co-founder, Arnold “DJ Fantan” Kamudyariwa, has responded to the social media trolls after he faced a backlash for gracing the ZANU PF star rally in Epworth last Saturday.
A section of people, with political motives, blasted him
for the remarks he made during the rally, while others defended him citing he
has a right to choose, in a democratic society.
Speaking to H-Metro, DJ Fantan said he was unfazed by the
reaction since he had more sympathisers than those who were against him.
He also said it is normal for people to have different
opinions.
“Social media is a platform with mixed feelings. There are
bullies and genuine fans, and we are used to it,” said DJ Fantan.
“It is just the same when we release music, there will
always be negative and positive reactions from the people.
“But numbers don’t lie. Those bashing us are a handful
compared to those who are proud of us. Our show had many artists, but because
of the level, social media bullies decided to attack me.
“I’m not even the first artist to greet the President and
it’s obvious some of the bullies have been sent by their parties.”
DJ Fantan said, like every citizen, he has the right to
choose to be affiliated to any organisation.
“Bob Marley said every man has a right to decide his own
destiny. I think our country is democratic, that’s why we have so many options
to choose from,” he said.
“No one should bully other people and we can’t all think or
feel like they do.
“Register to vote and let the ballot speak. Don’t hate your
neighbours for their political choices because that would be immature,” he
said.
DJ Fantan said he was not angry with all the people who
attacked him on social media.
“We love them, all the haters, and those who support us. In
fact, I love Zimbabwe and all its people.
“I will forever be grateful for those who stand with us,
even through the storm.
“I’m a music DJ with a passion for empowering the youths
through music,” he told H-Metro.
The Chillspot Records co-founder said he was now looking
forward to holding big gigs while observing Covid-19 regulations.
“As musicians, we always need gigs because most of our
income comes from performing live shows.
“Our main priority is to entertain people.
“We will also be seriously following Covid-19 regulations
if we get the opportunity to hold such big gigs,” said DJ Fantan. H Metro
