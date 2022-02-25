DAD EMERGES AFTER A DECADE, SELLS FAMILY HOUSE

THREE Chipinge siblings were recently left without a home after their father who had deserted them for almost 10 years resurfaced and sold the family house.

The Mucheto brothers — Panashe, Nyasha and Gerald — were recently served with an eviction order by the new owner of the house and Chipinge businessman, Mr Gift Vumbu.

The businessman bought the house in ZBS area of Gaza suburb from the siblings’ father, Mr Jonathan Mucheto for US$8 500.

The matter has since spilled into the courts of law as Mr Vumbu through his attorney, Mr Langton Mhungu of Mhungu Law Firm, applied for the three siblings’ eviction from the house.

The matter was heard by Chipinge magistrate, Mr Alfred Chinembiri last week.

He adjourned the matter to yesterday (Thursday) after the three siblings requested for legal representation.

In his application, Mr Vumbu argued that he had finished paying for the house and is now the rightful owner.

In an opposing affidavit which The Manica Post has in possession, the three siblings argued that their father unlawfully sold the house to Mr Vumbu since it belongs to their late mother.

The siblings argued that their father only resurfaced two years after their mother’s death.

“Our father unlawfully sold our mother’s property. The property was bought by our mother through the ZBS Housing Scheme and she was the sole owner,” they claimed.

The siblings said they were surprised to see their father who had deserted the family a decade ago resurfacing after their mother’s death.

They argued that their father misled them into selling the house after telling that he wanted to buy a bigger house.

“Our father has been staying with another wife in Chiredzi for the past 10 years. After the death of our mother he started visiting us frequently.

“One day he told us that we should consent to the selling of the house as he wanted to buy a bigger house in the medium density area.

“We did not agree with his proposal, but we were surprised to see an agreement of sale in his briefcase. This was done without our knowledge and we believe the house belongs to our late mother.

“When we confronted him about it, he told us that he had sold it to clear the debts he owed his in-laws. The evictions summons came when we were in the process of looking for documents which shows the rightful owner of the property,” they added. Manica Post