COVID-19 KILLS FOUR MORE IN ZIM

FOUR people succumbed to Covid-19 while 260 new cases were recorded in the country yesterday.

One died in Bulawayo, another in Matabeleland North and two in Mashonaland West.

31 of the new cases reported were from outbreaks detected in primary schools, 24 in a Matabeleland North school and seven in a school in Mashonaland East.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases rose to 160 from 142 the previous day.

There were 751 new recoveries and the National Recovery Rate was 96 percent while active cases went down to 2 397.

A total of 4 102 tests were done and positivity was at five percent.

The vaccination programme is still ongoing countrywide with 2 868 people receiving their first jab bringing the cumulative for 1st dose to 4 318 495.

A total of 2 270 people received their second dose bringing the cumulative second dose to 3 349 207 on Tuesday. While a total of 1 594 received the booster shot, the third dose bringing the cumulative frequency for dose three to 86 364.

As of February 14, at 3PM, there were 41 people who were hospitalised. Of these, 8 were new admissions, 14 were asymptomatic, 22 had mild to moderate symptoms while five were severe and none were in the intensive care unit.

“As of today, Zimbabwe has now recorded 231 863 confirmed cases, 224 088 recoveries and 5 378 deaths,” reads a statement from the Ministry of Health and Child Care. Chronicle