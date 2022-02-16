COVID-19 KILLS FOUR MORE IN ZIM

FOUR people succumbed to Covid-19 while 260 new cases were recorded in the country yesterday.
One died in Bulawayo, another in Matabeleland North and two
in Mashonaland West.
31 of the new cases reported were from outbreaks detected
in primary schools, 24 in a Matabeleland North school and seven in a school in
Mashonaland East.
The seven-day rolling average for new cases rose to 160
from 142 the previous day.
There were 751 new recoveries and the National Recovery
Rate was 96 percent while active cases went down to 2 397.
A total of 4 102 tests were done and positivity was at five
percent.
The vaccination programme is still ongoing countrywide with
2 868 people receiving their first jab bringing the cumulative for 1st dose to
4 318 495.
A total of 2 270 people received their second dose bringing
the cumulative second dose to 3 349 207 on Tuesday. While a total of 1 594
received the booster shot, the third dose bringing the cumulative frequency for
dose three to 86 364.
As of February 14, at 3PM, there were 41 people who were
hospitalised. Of these, 8 were new admissions, 14 were asymptomatic, 22 had
mild to moderate symptoms while five were severe and none were in the intensive
care unit.
“As of today, Zimbabwe has now recorded 231 863 confirmed
cases, 224 088 recoveries and 5 378 deaths,” reads a statement from the
Ministry of Health and Child Care. Chronicle
